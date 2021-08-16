OUT THIS WEEK: AUGUST 16, 2021 POSTED :: August 16, 2021 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

A Great Big Pile of Leaves, Pono, TopShelf

<a href="https://agreatbigpileofleaves.bandcamp.com/album/pono">Pono by A Great Big Pile of Leaves</a>

Alexalone, Alexaloneworld, Polyvinyl

<a href="https://alexaloneworld.bandcamp.com/album/alexaloneworld">ALEXALONEWORLD by alexalone</a>

Cartel Madras, The Serpent and the Tiger, Sub Pop

Caveman, Smash, Fortune Tellers

Cheb I Sabbah and Peter Murphy (Feat. Azam Ali), Keep Coming Back [EP], Six Degrees

<a href="https://sixdegreesrecords.bandcamp.com/album/keep-coming-back">Keep Coming Back by Cheb i Sabbah and Peter Murphy feat. Azam Ali</a>

Joey Cape, A Good Year To Forget, Fat Wreck Chords

<a href="https://joeycape.bandcamp.com/album/a-good-year-to-forget">A Good Year To Forget by Joey Cape</a>

Junior Mesa, Cirque Du Freak [EP], Nice Life

Media Jeweler, The Sublime Sculpture of Being Alive, Fire Talk

<a href="https://mediajeweler.bandcamp.com/album/the-sublime-sculpture-of-being-alive">The Sublime Sculpture of Being Alive by Media Jeweler</a>

Pachyman, The Return of Pachyman, ATO

<a href="https://pachyman.bandcamp.com/album/the-return-of">The Return of… by PACHYMAN</a>

Quicksand, Distant Populations, Epitaph

<a href="https://quicksandnyc.bandcamp.com/album/distant-populations">Distant Populations by Quicksand</a>