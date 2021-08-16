OUT THIS WEEK: AUGUST 16, 2021
POSTED:: August 16, 2021
Out This Week
DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:
A Great Big Pile of Leaves, Pono, TopShelf
Alexalone, Alexaloneworld, Polyvinyl
Cartel Madras, The Serpent and the Tiger, Sub Pop
Caveman, Smash, Fortune Tellers
Cheb I Sabbah and Peter Murphy (Feat. Azam Ali), Keep Coming Back [EP], Six Degrees
Joey Cape, A Good Year To Forget, Fat Wreck Chords
Junior Mesa, Cirque Du Freak [EP], Nice Life
Media Jeweler, The Sublime Sculpture of Being Alive, Fire Talk
Pachyman, The Return of Pachyman, ATO
Quicksand, Distant Populations, Epitaph