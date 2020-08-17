OUT THIS WEEK: AUGUST 17, 2020
August 17, 2020
Out This Week
DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:
All Them Witches, Nothing As The Ideal, New West
Bryony Jarman-Pinto, Fish Factory Sessions [EP], Tru Thoughts
Fantastic Negrito, Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?, Cooking Vinyl
Jaga Jazzist, Pyramid, Brainfeeder
Los Retros, Everlasting [EP], Stones Through
Orville Peck, Show Pony [EP], Columbia
Pat Keen, Cells Remain, Birdwatcher
Rey Pila, Velox Veritas, Arts & Crafts
Sneaks, Happy Birthday, Merge
Young Jesus, Welcome To The Conceptual Beach, Saddle Creek