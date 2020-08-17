OUT THIS WEEK: AUGUST 17, 2020

August 17, 2020

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

All Them Witches, Nothing As The Ideal, New West

Bryony Jarman-Pinto, Fish Factory Sessions [EP], Tru Thoughts

Fantastic Negrito, Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?, Cooking Vinyl

Jaga Jazzist, Pyramid, Brainfeeder

Los Retros, Everlasting [EP], Stones Through

Orville Peck, Show Pony [EP], Columbia

Pat Keen, Cells Remain, Birdwatcher

Rey Pila, Velox Veritas, Arts & Crafts

Sneaks, Happy Birthday, Merge

Young Jesus, Welcome To The Conceptual Beach, Saddle Creek

