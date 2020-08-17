OUT THIS WEEK: AUGUST 17, 2020 POSTED :: August 17, 2020 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

All Them Witches, Nothing As The Ideal, New West

<a href="http://allthemwitches.bandcamp.com/album/nothing-as-the-ideal">Nothing as the Ideal by All Them Witches</a>

Bryony Jarman-Pinto, Fish Factory Sessions [EP], Tru Thoughts

<a href="http://bryonyjarman-pinto.bandcamp.com/album/fish-factory-sessions-ep">Fish Factory Sessions EP by Bryony Jarman-Pinto</a>

Fantastic Negrito, Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?, Cooking Vinyl

<a href="http://fantasticnegritomusic.bandcamp.com/album/have-you-lost-your-mind-yet">Have You Lost Your Mind Yet? by Fantastic Negrito</a>

Jaga Jazzist, Pyramid, Brainfeeder

<a href="http://jagajazzist.bandcamp.com/album/pyramid">Pyramid by Jaga Jazzist</a>

Los Retros, Everlasting [EP], Stones Through

<a href="http://losretros.bandcamp.com/album/everlasting">Everlasting by Los Retros</a>

Orville Peck, Show Pony [EP], Columbia

Pat Keen, Cells Remain, Birdwatcher

<a href="http://patkeen.bandcamp.com/album/cells-remain-2">Cells Remain by pat keen</a>

Rey Pila, Velox Veritas, Arts & Crafts

Sneaks, Happy Birthday, Merge

<a href="http://sneaks.bandcamp.com/album/happy-birthday">Happy Birthday by Sneaks</a>

Young Jesus, Welcome To The Conceptual Beach, Saddle Creek