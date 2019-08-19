OUT THIS WEEK: AUGUST 19, 2019

Black Belt Eagle Scout, At The Party With My Brown Friends, Saddle Creek

The Hold Steady, Thrashing Thru The Passion, Frenchkiss

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Infest The Rats Nest, ATO

Lina Tullgren, Free Cell, Captured Tracks

Mariachi Los Camperos, De Ayer Para Siempre, Smithsonian Folkways

Ride, This Is Not A Safe Place, Wichita

Seratones, Power, New West

Shura, forevher, Secretly Canadian

Slothrust, Pact, Dangerbird

Various Artists, Squidbillies: Double Platinum Gold, Adult Swim

