OUT THIS WEEK: AUGUST 19, 2019 POSTED :: August 19, 2019 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Black Belt Eagle Scout, At The Party With My Brown Friends, Saddle Creek

<a href="http://blackbelteaglescout.bandcamp.com/album/at-the-party-with-my-brown-friends">At the Party With My Brown Friends by Black Belt Eagle Scout</a>

The Hold Steady, Thrashing Thru The Passion, Frenchkiss

<a href="http://holdsteady.bandcamp.com/album/thrashing-thru-the-passion">Thrashing Thru The Passion by The Hold Steady</a>

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Infest The Rats Nest, ATO

Lina Tullgren, Free Cell, Captured Tracks

<a href="http://linatullgren.bandcamp.com/album/free-cell">Free Cell by Lina Tullgren</a>

Mariachi Los Camperos, De Ayer Para Siempre, Smithsonian Folkways

Ride, This Is Not A Safe Place, Wichita

<a href="http://rideox4.bandcamp.com/album/this-is-not-a-safe-place">This Is Not A Safe Place by Ride</a>

Seratones, Power, New West

Shura, forevher, Secretly Canadian

Slothrust, Pact, Dangerbird

Various Artists, Squidbillies: Double Platinum Gold, Adult Swim