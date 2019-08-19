OUT THIS WEEK: AUGUST 19, 2019
August 19, 2019
Out This Week
DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:
Black Belt Eagle Scout, At The Party With My Brown Friends, Saddle Creek
The Hold Steady, Thrashing Thru The Passion, Frenchkiss
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Infest The Rats Nest, ATO
Lina Tullgren, Free Cell, Captured Tracks
Mariachi Los Camperos, De Ayer Para Siempre, Smithsonian Folkways
Ride, This Is Not A Safe Place, Wichita
Seratones, Power, New West
Shura, forevher, Secretly Canadian
Slothrust, Pact, Dangerbird
Various Artists, Squidbillies: Double Platinum Gold, Adult Swim