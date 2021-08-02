OUT THIS WEEK: AUGUST 2, 2021
POSTED:: August 2, 2021
FILED UNDER:: Out This Week
DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:
Brian Jackson, Ali Shaheed Muhammad and Adrian Younge, Brian Jackson JID008, Jazz Is Dead
Death Valley Girls, Street Venom [deluxe edition], Suicide Squeeze
Durand Jones and the Indications, Private Space, Dead Oceans
King Woman, Celestial Blues, Relapse
Kolezanka, Place Is, Bar/None
Lip Talk, Laughing and Eating Cake, Northern Spy
LUMP, Animal, Partisan
Prince, Welcome 2 America, NPG/Legacy
Metz, Live at the Opera House, Sub Pop
Torres,Thirstier, Merge