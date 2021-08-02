OUT THIS WEEK: AUGUST 2, 2021 POSTED :: August 2, 2021 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Brian Jackson, Ali Shaheed Muhammad and Adrian Younge, Brian Jackson JID008, Jazz Is Dead

<a href="https://thebrianjackson.bandcamp.com/album/brian-jackson-jid008">Brian Jackson JID008 by Brian Jackson, Ali Shaheed Muhammad, Adrian Younge</a>

Death Valley Girls, Street Venom [deluxe edition], Suicide Squeeze

<a href="https://deathvalleygirls.bandcamp.com/album/street-venom-deluxe-edition">Street Venom (Deluxe Edition) by Death Valley Girls</a>

Durand Jones and the Indications, Private Space, Dead Oceans

<a href="https://durandjonesandtheindications.bandcamp.com/album/private-space">Private Space by Durand Jones & The Indications</a>

King Woman, Celestial Blues, Relapse

<a href="https://kingwoman.bandcamp.com/album/celestial-blues">Celestial Blues by King Woman</a>

Kolezanka, Place Is, Bar/None

<a href="https://kolezanka.bandcamp.com/album/place-is">place is by koleżanka</a>

Lip Talk, Laughing and Eating Cake, Northern Spy

<a href="https://liptalk.bandcamp.com/album/days">days by Lip Talk</a>

LUMP, Animal, Partisan

<a href="https://lump.bandcamp.com/album/animal">Animal by LUMP</a>

Prince, Welcome 2 America, NPG/Legacy

Metz, Live at the Opera House, Sub Pop

Torres,Thirstier, Merge

<a href="https://torrestorrestorres.bandcamp.com/album/thirstier">Thirstier by Torres</a>