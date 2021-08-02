OUT THIS WEEK: AUGUST 2, 2021

POSTED:: August 2, 2021

FILED UNDER:: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Brian Jackson, Ali Shaheed Muhammad and Adrian Younge, Brian Jackson JID008, Jazz Is Dead

Death Valley Girls, Street Venom [deluxe edition], Suicide Squeeze

Durand Jones and the Indications, Private Space, Dead Oceans

King Woman, Celestial Blues, Relapse

Kolezanka, Place Is, Bar/None

Lip Talk, Laughing and Eating Cake, Northern Spy

LUMP, Animal, Partisan

Prince, Welcome 2 America, NPG/Legacy

Metz, Live at the Opera House, Sub Pop

Torres,Thirstier, Merge

POSTED BY:: Erin Wolf

TAGGED::Out This Week

Categories