OUT THIS WEEK: AUGUST 23, 2021
POSTED:: August 23, 2021
Out This Week
DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:
BNNY, Everything, Fire Talk
The Bronx, Bronx VI, Cooking Vinyl
Connie Smith, The Cry of the Heart, Fat Possum
Eyedress, Mulholland Drive, Lex Records
Harry The Nightgown, “The Painter” b/w “If You Were Wrong”, Dangerbird
Occurrence, I Have So Much Love To Give, Archie & Fox
Pile, Songs Known Together, Alone, Exploding In Sound
Shannon and the Clams, Year of the Spider, Easy Eye Sound / Concord
Swerve, Ruin Your Day, Swerve LA
Tropical F Storm, Deep States, Joyful Noise