OUT THIS WEEK: AUGUST 23, 2021

August 23, 2021

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT'S NEW:

BNNY, Everything, Fire Talk

The Bronx, Bronx VI, Cooking Vinyl

Connie Smith, The Cry of the Heart, Fat Possum

Eyedress, Mulholland Drive, Lex Records

Harry The Nightgown, “The Painter” b/w “If You Were Wrong”, Dangerbird

Occurrence, I Have So Much Love To Give, Archie & Fox

Pile, Songs Known Together, Alone, Exploding In Sound

Shannon and the Clams, Year of the Spider, Easy Eye Sound / Concord

Swerve, Ruin Your Day, Swerve LA

Tropical F Storm, Deep States, Joyful Noise

POSTED BY:: Erin Wolf

