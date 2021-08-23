OUT THIS WEEK: AUGUST 23, 2021 POSTED :: August 23, 2021 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

BNNY, Everything, Fire Talk

<a href="https://bnnyband.bandcamp.com/album/everything">Everything by Bnny</a>

The Bronx, Bronx VI, Cooking Vinyl

<a href="https://thebronx.bandcamp.com/album/bronx-vi">Bronx VI by The Bronx</a>

Connie Smith, The Cry of the Heart, Fat Possum

Eyedress, Mulholland Drive, Lex Records

<a href="https://eyedress.bandcamp.com/album/mulholland-drive">Mulholland Drive by EYEDRESS</a>

Harry The Nightgown, “The Painter” b/w “If You Were Wrong”, Dangerbird

Occurrence, I Have So Much Love To Give, Archie & Fox

Pile, Songs Known Together, Alone, Exploding In Sound

Shannon and the Clams, Year of the Spider, Easy Eye Sound / Concord

Swerve, Ruin Your Day, Swerve LA

Tropical F Storm, Deep States, Joyful Noise