OUT THIS WEEK: AUGUST 24, 2020
POSTED:: August 24, 2020
Out This Week
Alex Cameron, Miami Memories [EP], Secretly Canadian
Bent Arcana, s/t, Castle Face
Bright Eyes, Down In The Weeds, Where the World Once Was, Dead Oceans
Bully, Sugaregg, Sub Pop
Dent May, Late Checkout, Carpark
Kathleen Edwards, Total Freedom, Dualtone
L.A. Witch, Play With Fire, Suicide Squeeze
No Joy, Motherhood, Joyful Noise
Old 97s, Twelfth, ATO
Will Johnson, El Capitan, Keeled Scales