OUT THIS WEEK: AUGUST 24, 2020 POSTED :: August 24, 2020 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

Alex Cameron, Miami Memories [EP], Secretly Canadian

<a href="http://alkcm.bandcamp.com/album/miami-memories">Miami Memories by Alex Cameron</a>

Bent Arcana, s/t, Castle Face

Bright Eyes, Down In The Weeds, Where the World Once Was, Dead Oceans

Bully, Sugaregg, Sub Pop

<a href="http://bullythemusic.bandcamp.com/album/sugaregg">SUGAREGG by Bully</a>

Dent May, Late Checkout, Carpark

Kathleen Edwards, Total Freedom, Dualtone

L.A. Witch, Play With Fire, Suicide Squeeze

No Joy, Motherhood, Joyful Noise

Old 97s, Twelfth, ATO

Will Johnson, El Capitan, Keeled Scales