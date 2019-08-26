OUT THIS WEEK: AUGUST 26, 2019

Ceremony, In The Spirit World Now, Relapse


Esther Rose, You Made It This Far, Father/Daughter


Jay Som, Anak Ko, Polyvinyl


Joyero, Release The Dogs, Merge


King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Infest The Rats’ Nest, ATO


Oh Rose, While My Father Sleeps, Park The Van


Prince Rama, Rage In Peace [EP], Carpark


Redd Kross, Beyond The Door, Merge


Rose Dorn, Days You Were Leaving, Bar/None


Sunny War, Shell Of A Girl, Hen House Studios


Whitney, Forever Turned Around, Secretly Canadian

