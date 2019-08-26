OUT THIS WEEK: AUGUST 26, 2019
August 26, 2019
Out This Week
DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:
Ceremony, In The Spirit World Now, Relapse
Esther Rose, You Made It This Far, Father/Daughter
Jay Som, Anak Ko, Polyvinyl
Joyero, Release The Dogs, Merge
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Infest The Rats’ Nest, ATO
Oh Rose, While My Father Sleeps, Park The Van
Prince Rama, Rage In Peace [EP], Carpark
Redd Kross, Beyond The Door, Merge
Rose Dorn, Days You Were Leaving, Bar/None
Sunny War, Shell Of A Girl, Hen House Studios
Whitney, Forever Turned Around, Secretly Canadian