OUT THIS WEEK: AUGUST 26, 2019 POSTED :: August 26, 2019 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Ceremony, In The Spirit World Now, Relapse



Esther Rose, You Made It This Far, Father/Daughter

<a href="http://estherrosemusic.bandcamp.com/album/you-made-it-this-far">You Made It This Far by Esther Rose</a>



Jay Som, Anak Ko, Polyvinyl



Joyero, Release The Dogs, Merge



King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Infest The Rats’ Nest, ATO



Oh Rose, While My Father Sleeps, Park The Van



Prince Rama, Rage In Peace [EP], Carpark



Redd Kross, Beyond The Door, Merge



Rose Dorn, Days You Were Leaving, Bar/None



Sunny War, Shell Of A Girl, Hen House Studios



Whitney, Forever Turned Around, Secretly Canadian