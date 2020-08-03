OUT THIS WEEK: AUGUST 3, 2020 POSTED :: August 3, 2020 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Fontaines D.C., A Heroe’s Death, Partisan

<a href="http://fontainesdc.bandcamp.com/album/a-heros-death">A Hero's Death by Fontaines D.C.</a>

Ganser, Just Look at That Sky, Felte

<a href="http://ganser.bandcamp.com/album/just-look-at-that-sky">Just Look At That Sky by Ganser</a>

Land of Talk, Indistinct Conversations, Saddle Creek

<a href="http://landoftalk.bandcamp.com/album/indistinct-conversations">Indistinct Conversations by Land of Talk</a>

Le Ren, Morning & Melancholia, Secretly Canadian

Madeline Kenney, Sucker’s Lunch, Carpark

<a href="http://madelinekenney.bandcamp.com/album/suckers-lunch">Sucker's Lunch by Madeline Kenney</a>

NOFX and Frank Turner, West Coast vs. Wessex, Fat Wreck Chords

The Psychedelic Furs, Made Of Rain, Cooking Vinyl

Tanya Donelly and the Parkington Sisters, s/t, American Laundromat

Thanya Iyer, Kind, TopShelf

Washed Out, Purple Noon, Sub Pop