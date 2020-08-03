OUT THIS WEEK: AUGUST 3, 2020

August 3, 2020

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Fontaines D.C., A Heroe’s Death, Partisan

Ganser, Just Look at That Sky, Felte

Land of Talk, Indistinct Conversations, Saddle Creek

Le Ren, Morning & Melancholia, Secretly Canadian

Madeline Kenney, Sucker’s Lunch, Carpark

NOFX and Frank Turner, West Coast vs. Wessex, Fat Wreck Chords

The Psychedelic Furs, Made Of Rain, Cooking Vinyl

Tanya Donelly and the Parkington Sisters, s/t, American Laundromat

Thanya Iyer, Kind, TopShelf

Washed Out, Purple Noon, Sub Pop

