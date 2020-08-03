OUT THIS WEEK: AUGUST 3, 2020
POSTED:: August 3, 2020
Out This Week
DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:
Fontaines D.C., A Heroe’s Death, Partisan
Ganser, Just Look at That Sky, Felte
Land of Talk, Indistinct Conversations, Saddle Creek
Le Ren, Morning & Melancholia, Secretly Canadian
Madeline Kenney, Sucker’s Lunch, Carpark
NOFX and Frank Turner, West Coast vs. Wessex, Fat Wreck Chords
The Psychedelic Furs, Made Of Rain, Cooking Vinyl
Tanya Donelly and the Parkington Sisters, s/t, American Laundromat
Thanya Iyer, Kind, TopShelf
Washed Out, Purple Noon, Sub Pop