OUT THIS WEEK: AUGUST 30, 2021 POSTED :: August 30, 2021 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Baba Ali, Memory Device, Memphis Industries

Breeze, Only Up, Hand Drawn Dracula

Chubby and the Gang, The Mutt’s Nuts, Partisan

Danko Jones, Power Trio, Sonic Unyon

Deafheaven, Infinite Granite, Sargent House

Indigo De Souza, Any Shape You Take, Saddle Creek

Sonny and the Sunsets, New Day With New Possibilities, Rocks In Your Head

Teenage Bottlerocket, Sick Sesh!, Fat Wreck Chords

Yann Tiersen, Kerber, Mute