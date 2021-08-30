OUT THIS WEEK: AUGUST 30, 2021
August 30, 2021
DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:
Baba Ali, Memory Device, Memphis Industries
Breeze, Only Up, Hand Drawn Dracula
Chubby and the Gang, The Mutt’s Nuts, Partisan
Danko Jones, Power Trio, Sonic Unyon
Deafheaven, Infinite Granite, Sargent House
Indigo De Souza, Any Shape You Take, Saddle Creek
Sonny and the Sunsets, New Day With New Possibilities, Rocks In Your Head
Teenage Bottlerocket, Sick Sesh!, Fat Wreck Chords
Yann Tiersen, Kerber, Mute