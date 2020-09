OUT THIS WEEK: AUGUST 31, 2020 POSTED :: August 31, 2020 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

The Avett Brothers, The Third Gleam, Loma Vista

Corey Flood, Hanging Garden, Fire Talk

Delta Spirit, What Is There, New West

Father John Misty, “To S” b/w “To R” [single], Sub Pop

Half Gringa, Force To Reckon, self-released

Jyoti, Mama, You Can Bet!, EONE Canada

Standards, Fruit Island, Topshelf

Toots and the Maytals, Got To Be Tough, Trojan Jamaica

Vusi Mahlasela, Shebeen Queen, ATO

Widowspeak, Plum, Captured Tracks