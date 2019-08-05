OUT THIS WEEK: AUGUST 5, 2019 POSTED :: August 5, 2019 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Altered Five Blues Band, Ten Thousand Watts, Blind Pig

Clairo, Immunity, Fader

Fairmont, Demos and Lost EP’s, 2001 – 2005, Mint 400

Fever Ray, Live At Troxy, Mute

Floral Print, s/t, Tiny Engines

Good Riddance, Thoughts and Prayers, Fat Wreck Chords

Hermitude, Pollyanarchy, Nettwerk

MIYNT, Stay On Your Mind [EP], B3SCI

Oh Sees, Face Stabber, Castle Face

Slaughter Beach Dog, Safe And Also No Fear, Lame-O