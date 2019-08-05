OUT THIS WEEK: AUGUST 5, 2019
POSTED:: August 5, 2019
FILED UNDER::
Out This Week
FILED UNDER:: Out This Week
DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:
Altered Five Blues Band, Ten Thousand Watts, Blind Pig
Clairo, Immunity, Fader
Fairmont, Demos and Lost EP’s, 2001 – 2005, Mint 400
Fever Ray, Live At Troxy, Mute
Floral Print, s/t, Tiny Engines
Good Riddance, Thoughts and Prayers, Fat Wreck Chords
Hermitude, Pollyanarchy, Nettwerk
MIYNT, Stay On Your Mind [EP], B3SCI
Oh Sees, Face Stabber, Castle Face
Slaughter Beach Dog, Safe And Also No Fear, Lame-O