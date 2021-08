OUT THIS WEEK: AUGUST 9, 2021 POSTED :: August 9, 2021 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Burr Oak, Late Bloomer, self-released

Lakou Mizik and Joseph Ray, Leave the Bones, Anjunadeep

Liars, The Apple Drop, Mute

Little Dragon, New Me, Same Us Remixes [EP], Ninja Tune

The Poets of Rhythm, Discern/Define, Daptone

Reza Safinia, Yang, Music & Texture

Salsa Chest, Activity, Joyful Noise

Sam Mehran, Cold Brew, Weird World

Son Volt, Electro Melodier, Thirty Tigers

Yola, Stand For Myself, Easy Eye Sound