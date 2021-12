OUT THIS WEEK: DECEMBER 13, 2021 POSTED :: December 13, 2021 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

The Boxmasters, Christmas In California, KeenTone/Thirty Tigers

Broken Social Scene, “This House Is On Fire,” Arts & Crafts

Bully, “Just For Love,” Sub Pop

Fleet Foxes, A Very Lonely Solstice, Anti-

Girlpool, “Faultline,” Anti-

Grade 2, Graveyard Island: Acoustic Sessions [EP], Hellcat/Pirates Press

Little Dragon, Drifting Out [EP], Ninja Tune

Sea Oleena, Weaving a Basket, Cascine

Various Artists, Midnight Special Records – Nocturnes, Midnight Special Records