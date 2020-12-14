OUT THIS WEEK: DECEMBER 14, 2020
POSTED:: December 14, 2020
Out This Week
DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:
Andrew Thoreen, Songs Of Invitation For Guitar Duet, self-released
The Avalanches, We Will Always Love You, Astralwerks
Buscabulla, Regresa Remixes [EP], Ribbon
The Kills, Little Bastards, Domino
Less Than Jake, Silver Linings, Pure Noise
M Ward, Think Of Spring, Anti-
Nilufer Yanya, Feeling Lucky? [EP], ATO
Sink Tapes, Like Snakes On Sandpaper (A Collection 2010 – 2020), Mint 400
Sylvan Esso, With Love [EP], Loma Vista
Thom Yorke, Four Tet and Burial, “His Rope” b/w “Her Revolution” , XL