OUT THIS WEEK: DECEMBER 14, 2020 POSTED :: December 14, 2020 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Andrew Thoreen, Songs Of Invitation For Guitar Duet, self-released

The Avalanches, We Will Always Love You, Astralwerks

Buscabulla, Regresa Remixes [EP], Ribbon

The Kills, Little Bastards, Domino

Less Than Jake, Silver Linings, Pure Noise

M Ward, Think Of Spring, Anti-

Nilufer Yanya, Feeling Lucky? [EP], ATO

Sink Tapes, Like Snakes On Sandpaper (A Collection 2010 – 2020), Mint 400

Sylvan Esso, With Love [EP], Loma Vista

Thom Yorke, Four Tet and Burial, “His Rope” b/w “Her Revolution” , XL