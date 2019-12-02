OUT THIS WEEK: DECEMBER 2, 2019

Various Artists, 30th Century Volume II, 30th Century Records

Acidhead, Distractions, Veriditas

Alexandria Maillot, Benevolance, self-released

Blue Vervain, Demos & Alternate Takes, Mint 400

Boniface, “Keeping Up” [single], Transgressive/PIAS

Devonte Hynes, Queen and Slim: Original Motion Picture Score, Domino

Lea Porcelain, “Sink Into The Night” [single], self-released

Maggie Rogers, “Love You For A long Time” [single], self-released

Rodrigo y Gabriela, Mettal [EP], ATO

