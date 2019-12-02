OUT THIS WEEK: DECEMBER 2, 2019
POSTED:: December 2, 2019
Out This Week
Various Artists, 30th Century Volume II, 30th Century Records
Acidhead, Distractions, Veriditas
Alexandria Maillot, Benevolance, self-released
Blue Vervain, Demos & Alternate Takes, Mint 400
Boniface, “Keeping Up” [single], Transgressive/PIAS
Devonte Hynes, Queen and Slim: Original Motion Picture Score, Domino
Lea Porcelain, “Sink Into The Night” [single], self-released
Maggie Rogers, “Love You For A long Time” [single], self-released
Rodrigo y Gabriela, Mettal [EP], ATO