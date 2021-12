OUT THIS WEEK: DECEMBER 6, 2021 POSTED :: December 6, 2021 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

The Buttshakers, Arcadia, Underdog

Cassandra Jenkins, (An Overview On) An Overview On Phenomenal Nature, Ba Da Bing!

Glenn Gould, Univited Guests Deluxe, Sony

Julie Doiron, I Thought Of You, You’ve Changed

Nell and the Flaming Lips, Where the Viaduct Looms, Bella Union/PIAS

Phoebe Rings, s/t, self-released

Saint Etienne, Her Winter Coat [EP], Heavenly/PIAS

Various Artists, Sentimental Noise, Jagjaguwar

Various Artists, 20 Years of Bastard Jazz, Bastard Jazz

Wet Leg, “Too Late Now” b/w “Oh No” [single], Domino