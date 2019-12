OUT THIS WEEK: DECEMBER 9, 2019 POSTED :: December 9, 2019 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT'S NEW:

Various Artists, Athens Resonates, self-released

Avey Tare, Conference Of Birds/Birds In Disguise [EP], Domino

Various Artists, Daptone’s Holiday Shakedown, Daptone

Emily Yacina, Remember The Silver, self-released

Little Monarch, Grains [EP}, Superbloom

Of Montreal, UR FUN [Advance Tracks], Polyvinyl

The Pink Stones, Jimmy & Jesus, Science Project

Shopping, “Initiative” [Single], Fat-Cat

Various Artists, So Many Singing Volume 2, Ruination

Various Artists, Tru Thoughts 2019, Tru Thoughts