OUT THIS WEEK: FEBRUARY 1, 2021

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Goat Girl, On All Fours, Rough Trade

James Yorkston and the Second Hand Orchestra, The Wide, Wide River, Domino

Juliana Hatfield, “Mouthful Of Blood” [Single], American Laundromat

Lucero, When You Found Me, Thirty Tigers

The Notwist, Vertigo Days, Morr

Tamar Aphek, All Bets Are Off, Kill Rock Stars

Teenage Fanclub, “I’m More Inclined” [Single], Merge

Tune-Yards, “hold yourself.” [Single], 4AD

TV PRIEST, Uppers, Sub Pop

The Weather Station, Ignorance, Fat Possum