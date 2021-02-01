OUT THIS WEEK: FEBRUARY 1, 2021
POSTED:: February 1, 2021
Out This Week
DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:
Goat Girl, On All Fours, Rough Trade
James Yorkston and the Second Hand Orchestra, The Wide, Wide River, Domino
Juliana Hatfield, “Mouthful Of Blood” [Single], American Laundromat
Lucero, When You Found Me, Thirty Tigers
The Notwist, Vertigo Days, Morr
Tamar Aphek, All Bets Are Off, Kill Rock Stars
Teenage Fanclub, “I’m More Inclined” [Single], Merge
Tune-Yards, “hold yourself.” [Single], 4AD
TV PRIEST, Uppers, Sub Pop
The Weather Station, Ignorance, Fat Possum