OUT THIS WEEK: FEBRUARY 1, 2021 POSTED :: February 1, 2021 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Goat Girl, On All Fours, Rough Trade

<a href="https://goatgirl.bandcamp.com/album/on-all-fours">On All Fours by Goat Girl</a>

James Yorkston and the Second Hand Orchestra, The Wide, Wide River, Domino

<a href="https://jamesyorkston.bandcamp.com/album/the-wide-wide-river">The Wide, Wide River by James Yorkston and The Second Hand Orchestra</a>

Juliana Hatfield, “Mouthful Of Blood” [Single], American Laundromat

Lucero, When You Found Me, Thirty Tigers

The Notwist, Vertigo Days, Morr

<a href="https://thenotwist.bandcamp.com/album/vertigo-days">Vertigo Days by The Notwist</a>

Tamar Aphek, All Bets Are Off, Kill Rock Stars

<a href="https://tamaraphek.bandcamp.com/album/all-bets-are-off">All Bets Are Off by Tamar Aphek</a>

Teenage Fanclub, “I’m More Inclined” [Single], Merge

Tune-Yards, “hold yourself.” [Single], 4AD

TV PRIEST, Uppers, Sub Pop

<a href="https://tvpriest.bandcamp.com/album/uppers">Uppers by TV Priest</a>

The Weather Station, Ignorance, Fat Possum