OUT THIS WEEK: FEBRUARY 10, 2020

POSTED:: February 10, 2020

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Asgeir, Bury The Moon, One Little Indian

Christopher Paul Stelling, Best Of Luck, Anti-


The Frights, Everything Seems Like Yesterday, Epitaph


The Homesick, The Big Exercise, Sub Pop


Khruangbin and Leon Bridges, Texas Sun [EP], Dead Oceans


Post Animal, Forward Motion Godyssey, Polyvinyl


Say Hi, Diamonds & Donuts, Euphobia


Sotomayor, Origenes, Wonderwheel


Squarepusher, Be Up A Hello, Warp


Yppah, Sunset In The Deep End, Future Archive

