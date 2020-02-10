OUT THIS WEEK: FEBRUARY 10, 2020
POSTED:: February 10, 2020
Out This Week
DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:
Asgeir, Bury The Moon, One Little Indian
Christopher Paul Stelling, Best Of Luck, Anti-
The Frights, Everything Seems Like Yesterday, Epitaph
The Homesick, The Big Exercise, Sub Pop
Khruangbin and Leon Bridges, Texas Sun [EP], Dead Oceans
Post Animal, Forward Motion Godyssey, Polyvinyl
Say Hi, Diamonds & Donuts, Euphobia
Sotomayor, Origenes, Wonderwheel
Squarepusher, Be Up A Hello, Warp
Yppah, Sunset In The Deep End, Future Archive