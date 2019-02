OUT THIS WEEK: FEBRUARY 11, 2019 POSTED :: February 11, 2019 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Bob Mould, Sunshine Rock, Merge

Cass McCombs, Tip Of The Sphere, Anti-

HEALTH, Vol. 4 :: Slaves Of Fear, Loma Vista

The Lemonheads, Varshons 2, Fire

Mavis Staples, Live In London, Anti-

Mercury Rev, Bobbie Gentry’s The Delta Sweete Revisited, Partisan

Panda Bear, Buoys, Domino

Sir Babygirl, Crush On Me, Father/Daughter

Tedeschi Trucks Band, Signs, Fantasy

Y La Bamba, Mujeres, Tender Loving Empire