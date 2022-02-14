OUT THIS WEEK: FEBRUARY 14, 2022 POSTED :: February 14, 2022 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

A Place To Bury Strangers, See Through You, Dedstrange

<a href="https://aplacetoburystrangers.bandcamp.com/album/see-through-you">See Through You by A Place To Bury Strangers</a>

ALT-J, The Dream, Canvasback

Dan Andriano and the Bygones, Dear Darkness, Epitaph

Dropper, Don’t Talk To Me, Dirt Dog

<a href="https://droppernyc.bandcamp.com/album/dont-talk-to-me">Don't Talk to Me by Dropper</a>

Empath, Visitor, Fat Possum

<a href="https://empathx.bandcamp.com/album/visitor">Visitor by empath</a>

Escape From The Zoo, Countin’ Cards, Fat Wreck Chords

Fort Romeau, Beings Of Light, Ghostly International

Moonchild, Starfruit, Tru Thoughts

<a href="https://thisismoonchild.bandcamp.com/album/starfruit">Starfruit by Moonchild</a>

Shamir, Heterosexuality, Anti Fragile

<a href="https://shamir.bandcamp.com/album/heterosexuality">Heterosexuality by Shamir</a>

Spoon, Lucifer On The Sofa, Matador

<a href="https://spoontheband.bandcamp.com/album/lucifer-on-the-sofa">Lucifer On The Sofa by Spoon</a>