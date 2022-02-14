OUT THIS WEEK: FEBRUARY 14, 2022

POSTED:: February 14, 2022

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

A Place To Bury Strangers, See Through You, Dedstrange

ALT-J, The Dream, Canvasback

Dan Andriano and the Bygones, Dear Darkness, Epitaph

Dropper, Don’t Talk To Me, Dirt Dog

Empath, Visitor, Fat Possum

Escape From The Zoo, Countin’ Cards, Fat Wreck Chords

Fort Romeau, Beings Of Light, Ghostly International

Moonchild, Starfruit, Tru Thoughts

Shamir, Heterosexuality, Anti Fragile

Spoon, Lucifer On The Sofa, Matador

