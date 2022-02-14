OUT THIS WEEK: FEBRUARY 14, 2022
February 14, 2022
Out This Week
DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:
A Place To Bury Strangers, See Through You, Dedstrange
ALT-J, The Dream, Canvasback
Dan Andriano and the Bygones, Dear Darkness, Epitaph
Dropper, Don’t Talk To Me, Dirt Dog
Empath, Visitor, Fat Possum
Escape From The Zoo, Countin’ Cards, Fat Wreck Chords
Fort Romeau, Beings Of Light, Ghostly International
Moonchild, Starfruit, Tru Thoughts
Shamir, Heterosexuality, Anti Fragile
Spoon, Lucifer On The Sofa, Matador