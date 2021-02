OUT THIS WEEK: FEBRUARY 15, 2021 POSTED :: February 15, 2021 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Aerial East, Try Harder, Partisan

Applesauce Tears, Departure, Black Cottage

Blessed, iii [EP], Flemish Eye

Death By Unga Bunga, Heavy Male Insecurity, Jansen

Django Django, Glowing In The Dark, Because

The Fall, Live At St Helens Technical College ’81, Castle Face

Langhorne Slim, Strawberry Mansion, Dualtone/eOne

The Mommyheads, Coming Into Beauty [reissue], self-released

Working Men’s Club, Minsky Rock Megamix, Heavenly/PIAS

X, “True Love, Pt. 3” b/w “Strange Life” [single], Fat Possum