OUT THIS WEEK: FEBRUARY 18, 2019 POSTED :: February 18, 2019 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Cochemea, All My Relations, Daptone

The Dip, The Dip Delivers, AWAL

Homeshake, Helium, Sinderlyn

Jessica Pratt, Quiet Signs, Mexican Summer

Ladytron, s/t, !K7

Methyl Ethel, Triage, 4AD

Nov3l, Novel, Flemish Eye

Our Native Daughters, Songs of Our Native Daughters, Smithsonian Folkways

Xiu Xiu, Girl With Basket Of Fruit, Polyvinyl

Yann Tiersen, All, Mute