OUT THIS WEEK: FEBRUARY 18, 2020 POSTED :: February 17, 2020 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Agnes Obel, Myopia, Blue Note

Caroline Rose, Superstar, New West

Denzel Curry and Kenny Beats, Unlocked, Loma Vista

Drama, Dance Without Me, Ghostly

Elephant Stone, Hollow, Elephants On Parade

Frazey Ford, U Kin B The Sun, Arts & Crafts

Heart Bones, Hot Dish, Love OnLine

Secret Sisters, Saturn Return, New West

Shopping, All Or Nothing, Fat-Cat

Six Organs Of Admittance, Companion Rises, Drag City

