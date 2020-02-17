OUT THIS WEEK: FEBRUARY 18, 2020
POSTED:: February 17, 2020
Out This Week
DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:
Agnes Obel, Myopia, Blue Note
Caroline Rose, Superstar, New West
Denzel Curry and Kenny Beats, Unlocked, Loma Vista
Drama, Dance Without Me, Ghostly
Elephant Stone, Hollow, Elephants On Parade
Frazey Ford, U Kin B The Sun, Arts & Crafts
Heart Bones, Hot Dish, Love OnLine
Secret Sisters, Saturn Return, New West
Shopping, All Or Nothing, Fat-Cat
Six Organs Of Admittance, Companion Rises, Drag City