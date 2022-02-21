OUT THIS WEEK: FEBRUARY 21, 2022 POSTED :: February 21, 2022 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Alice Glass, PREY//IV, Eating Glass

Beach House, Once Twice Melody, Sub Pop

Deserta, Every Moment, Everything You Need, Felte

Frank Turner, FTHC, Xtra Mile

Gregor Barnett, Don’t Go Throwing Roses In My Grave, Epitaph

Maita, I Just Want To Be Wild For You, Kill Rock Stars

Methyl Ethel, Are You Haunted?, Future Classic

Metronomy, Small World, Because Records

Various Artists, Ocean Child: The Sons of Yoko Ono, Canvasback/Atlantic

Shout Out Louds, House, Bud Fox/Integral