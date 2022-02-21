OUT THIS WEEK: FEBRUARY 21, 2022
POSTED:: February 21, 2022
FILED UNDER::
Out This Week
FILED UNDER:: Out This Week
DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:
Alice Glass, PREY//IV, Eating Glass
Beach House, Once Twice Melody, Sub Pop
Deserta, Every Moment, Everything You Need, Felte
Frank Turner, FTHC, Xtra Mile
Gregor Barnett, Don’t Go Throwing Roses In My Grave, Epitaph
Maita, I Just Want To Be Wild For You, Kill Rock Stars
Methyl Ethel, Are You Haunted?, Future Classic
Metronomy, Small World, Because Records
Various Artists, Ocean Child: The Sons of Yoko Ono, Canvasback/Atlantic
Shout Out Louds, House, Bud Fox/Integral