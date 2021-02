OUT THIS WEEK: FEBRUARY 22, 2021 POSTED :: February 22, 2021 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Adrian Younge, The American Negro, Jazz Is Dead

Cassandra Jenkins, An Overview On Phenomenal Nature, Ba Da Bing!

Dom La Nena, Tempo, Six Degrees

Hand Habits, dirt [EP], Saddle Creek

Hemai, Strange Beauty, Tru Thoughts

The Hold Steady, Open Door Policy, Positive Jams

Jose Gonzalez, “El Invento” [Single], Mute

Rare Monk, Never Really Over, B3SCI

Sloping, Completed Songs, Sound As Language

Valley Maker, When The Day Leaves, Frenchkiss