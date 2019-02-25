OUT THIS WEEK: FEBRUARY 25, 2019 POSTED :: February 25, 2019 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Bad Bad Hats, Lightning Round, Afternoon

Bellows, The Rose Gardner, TopShelf

Citizen Cope, Heroin and Helicopters, Thirty Tigers

Frankie and the Witch Fingers, ZAM, Greenway

Hot 8 Brass Band, Take Cover [EP], Tru Thoughts

Fruit Bats and Vetiver, In Real Life (Live At Spacebomb Studios), Spacebomb

Jose Gonzalez and the String Theory, Live In Europe, Mute

Julia Jacklin, Crushing, Polyvinyl

Spellling, Mazy Fly, Sacred Bones

Telekinesis, Effluxion, Merge