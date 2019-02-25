OUT THIS WEEK: FEBRUARY 25, 2019
POSTED:: February 25, 2019
FILED UNDER::
Out This Week
FILED UNDER:: Out This Week
DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:
Bad Bad Hats, Lightning Round, Afternoon
Bellows, The Rose Gardner, TopShelf
Citizen Cope, Heroin and Helicopters, Thirty Tigers
Frankie and the Witch Fingers, ZAM, Greenway
Hot 8 Brass Band, Take Cover [EP], Tru Thoughts
Fruit Bats and Vetiver, In Real Life (Live At Spacebomb Studios), Spacebomb
Jose Gonzalez and the String Theory, Live In Europe, Mute
Julia Jacklin, Crushing, Polyvinyl
Spellling, Mazy Fly, Sacred Bones
Telekinesis, Effluxion, Merge