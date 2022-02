OUT THIS WEEK: FEBRUARY 28, 2022 POSTED :: February 28, 2022 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

ADULT., Becoming Undone, DAIS

Carson McHone, Still Life, Merge

Early Eyes, Look Alive!, Epitaph

Elephant Stone, Le Voyage De M. Lonely Dans La Lune [EP], Elephants On Parade

Goon, Paint By Numbers Vol. 1, [EP], self-released

NOBRO, Live Your Truth Shred Some Gnar, Dine Alone

Robert Glasper, Black Radio III, Loma Vista/Concord

SASAMI, SQUEEZE, Domino

Superchunk, Wild Loneliness, Merge

Tears For Fears, The Tipping Point, Concord