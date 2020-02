OUT THIS WEEK: FEBRUARY 3, 2020 POSTED :: February 3, 2020 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Antibalas, Flu Chronicles, Daptone

Destroyer, Have We Met, Merge

Drive By Truckers, The Unraveling, ATO

Eddy Current Supression Ring, All In Good Time, Castle Face

Frances Quinlan, Likewise, Saddle Creek

Loving, If I Am Only My Thoughts, Last Gang

Nada Surf, Never Not Together, Barsuk

Polica, When We Stay Alive, Memphis Industries

Sløtface, Sorry For The Late Reply, Nettwerk

Squirrel Flower, I Was Born Swimming, Polyvinyl