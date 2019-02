OUT THIS WEEK: FEBRUARY 4, 2019 POSTED :: February 4, 2019 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT'S NEW:

The Applesauce Tears, Woolly, Black Cottage

Woolly by Applesauce Tears

Beirut, Gallipoli, 4AD

The Bright Light Social Hour, Jude Vol. 1, Modern Outsider

Cherry Glazerr, Stuffed & Ready, Secretly Canadian

Deer Tick, Mayonnaise, Partisan

Flat Worms, Into The Iris [EP], GOD? / Drag City

Girlpool, What Chaos Is Imaginary, Anti-

Grandchildren, s/t, Ernest Jenning

Lily and Madeleine, Canterbury Girls, New West

The Specials, Encore, Island