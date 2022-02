OUT THIS WEEK: FEBRUARY 7, 2022 POSTED :: February 7, 2022 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Animal Collective, Time Skiffs, Domino

The Applesauce Tears, Scores, Black Cottage

B****, B****craft, Kill Rock Stars

Black Country, New Road, Ants From Up There, Ninja Tune

CHAI, WINK TOGETHER [EP], Sub Pop

Hippo Campus, LP3, Grand Jury

Lannds, Lotus Deluxe, Run For Cover

Los B****os, Let the Festivities Begin!, City Slang

Mitski, Laurel Hell, Dead Oceans

Mythless, We, Joyful Noise