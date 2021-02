OUT THIS WEEK: FEBRUARY 8, 2021 POSTED :: February 8, 2021 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Bomba Estereo, Deja [advance tracks], Sony Music Latin

Bronson, Bronson Remixes No. 2, Ninja Tune

Clap Your Hands Say Yeah, New Fragility, Secretly

Death From Above 1979, “One + One” [Single], Spinefarm

Femi Kuti, Stop The Hate, Partisan

Made Kuti, For(e)ward, Partisan

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, Shyga! The Sunlight Mound, Marathon Artists

The Staves, Good Woman, Nonesuch

Sun June, Somewhere, Run For Cover

Tele Novella, Merlynn Belle, Kill Rock Stars