OUT THIS WEEK: JANUARY 10, 2022

Aeon Station, Observatory, Sub Pop

Alice Phoebe Lou, Child’s Play, self-released

Beverly Glenn-Copeland, Keyboard Fantasies Reimagined, Transgressive/PIAS

Blair Ellair, After the Last Winter, self-released

DJ Harrison, Tales From the Old Dominion, Stones Throw

Los Days, West Winds, Too Good Records

Mary Akpa, Nnoo, self-released

Sis, Gnani, Native Cat

Various Artists, Gong Splat, Castle Face Records

yarn., I Said Goodbye And Then…, self-released