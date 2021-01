OUT THIS WEEK: JANUARY 11, 2021 POSTED :: January 11, 2021 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Babe Club, Remember This Feeling [EP], self-released

Emma Ruth Rundle and Thou, The Helm of Sorrow [EP], Sacred Bones

Front Line Assembly, Mechanical Soul, Metropolis

The Hold Steady, “Heavy Covenant” [single], Positive Jams

The Juliana Theory, “Can’t Go Home” [single], Equal Vision

Paul McCartney, McCartney III, Capitol

Slaughter Beach Dog, At The Moonbase, Lame-O

Tigers Jaw, “Hesitation” [single], Hopeless Records

Viagra Boys, Welfare Jazz, Year 0001

Various Artists, Looking Glass Vol 1, Mexican Summer

The Weather Station, “Atlantic” [single], Fat Possum