OUT THIS WEEK: JANUARY 13, 2020 POSTED :: January 13, 2020 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Brooklyn Funk Ensemble, Stay Good, Dorado

Celestial Shore, Sunnyland, self-released

Elliot Moss, A Change In Diet, Grand Jury

Field Music, Making A New World, Memphis Industries

The Gonks, Five Things You Didn’t Know About The Gonks, Rocks In Your Head

James Hunter Six, I Can Change Your Mind – single, Daptone

Kaytranada, Bubba, RCA

Laume, Waterbirth, Carpark

Of Montreal, UR Fun, Polyvinyl

Tindersticks, No Treasure But Hope, City Slang