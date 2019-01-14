OUT THIS WEEK: JANUARY 14, 2019 POSTED :: January 14, 2019 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

1. Angelo De Augustine, Tomb, Asthmatic Kitty

2. Buke and Gase, Scholars, Brassland

3. Grandaddy, “Bison On The Plains” [Single], 30th Century

4. Lost Under Heaven, Love Hates What You Become, Mute

5. Night Beats, Myth Of A Man, Heavenly/PIAS

6. Pedro the Lion, Phoenix, Polyvinyl

7. Praises, In This Year: Ten Of Swords, Hand Drawn Dracula

8. Tallies, Tallies, Kanine

9. Terry Ohms, Terryforma, Cornelius Chapel