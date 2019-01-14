OUT THIS WEEK: JANUARY 14, 2019
POSTED:: January 14, 2019
Out This Week
DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:
1. Angelo De Augustine, Tomb, Asthmatic Kitty
2. Buke and Gase, Scholars, Brassland
3. Grandaddy, “Bison On The Plains” [Single], 30th Century
4. Lost Under Heaven, Love Hates What You Become, Mute
5. Night Beats, Myth Of A Man, Heavenly/PIAS
6. Pedro the Lion, Phoenix, Polyvinyl
7. Praises, In This Year: Ten Of Swords, Hand Drawn Dracula
8. Tallies, Tallies, Kanine
9. Terry Ohms, Terryforma, Cornelius Chapel