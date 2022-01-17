OUT THIS WEEK: JANUARY 17, 2022

POSTED:: January 17, 2022

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Aoife O’Donovan, Age of Apathy, Yep Roc

Bonobo, Fragments, Ninja Tune

Broken Social Scene, Old Dead Young: B-Sides & Rarities, Arts & Crafts

Cat Power, Covers, Domino

Elle PF, I Woke Up Today Laughing, self-released

Elvis Costello, The Boy Named If, EMI/Universal

Various Artists, Everloving vs. Evil, Everloving Records

Janis Ian, The Light at the End of the Line, Rude Girl Records

quickly, quickly, The Long and Short of It, Ghostly International

Sun June, Somewhere (Expanded), Run For Cover

