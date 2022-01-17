OUT THIS WEEK: JANUARY 17, 2022
POSTED:: January 17, 2022
Out This Week
DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:
Aoife O’Donovan, Age of Apathy, Yep Roc
Bonobo, Fragments, Ninja Tune
Broken Social Scene, Old Dead Young: B-Sides & Rarities, Arts & Crafts
Cat Power, Covers, Domino
Elle PF, I Woke Up Today Laughing, self-released
Elvis Costello, The Boy Named If, EMI/Universal
Various Artists, Everloving vs. Evil, Everloving Records
Janis Ian, The Light at the End of the Line, Rude Girl Records
quickly, quickly, The Long and Short of It, Ghostly International
Sun June, Somewhere (Expanded), Run For Cover