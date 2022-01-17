OUT THIS WEEK: JANUARY 17, 2022 POSTED :: January 17, 2022 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Aoife O’Donovan, Age of Apathy, Yep Roc

<a href="https://aoifeodonovan.bandcamp.com/album/age-of-apathy">Age of Apathy by Aoife O'Donovan</a>

Bonobo, Fragments, Ninja Tune

Broken Social Scene, Old Dead Young: B-Sides & Rarities, Arts & Crafts

<a href="https://brokensocialscene.bandcamp.com/album/old-dead-young-b-sides-rarities">Old Dead Young (B-Sides & Rarities) by Broken Social Scene</a>

Cat Power, Covers, Domino

Elle PF, I Woke Up Today Laughing, self-released

<a href="https://ellepfmusic.bandcamp.com/album/i-woke-up-today-laughing">I Woke Up Today Laughing by Elle PF</a>

Elvis Costello, The Boy Named If, EMI/Universal

Various Artists, Everloving vs. Evil, Everloving Records

Janis Ian, The Light at the End of the Line, Rude Girl Records

quickly, quickly, The Long and Short of It, Ghostly International

<a href="https://quicklyquickly.bandcamp.com/album/the-long-and-short-of-it">The Long and Short of It by quickly, quickly</a>

Sun June, Somewhere (Expanded), Run For Cover

<a href="https://sunjune.bandcamp.com/album/somewhere-expanded">Somewhere (Expanded) by Sun June</a>