OUT THIS WEEK: JANUARY 18, 2021

Badge Epoque Ensemble, Self Help, Telephone Explosion

Buck Meek, Two Saviors, Keeled Scales

Here Lies Man, Ritual Divination, Riding Easy Records

Jordana, Something To Say To You, Grand Jury

Lucero, “Back In Ohio” [single], Thirty Tigers

M Caye Castagnetto, Leap Second, Castle Face

Molly Burch, “Emotion” b/w “Needy” [single], Captured Tracks

NANCY, The Seven Foot Tall Post-Suicidal Feel Good Blues, B3SCI

Sleaford Mods, Spare Ribs, Rough Trade

Wax Tailor, The Shadow Of Their Suns, Lab’oratoire