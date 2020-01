OUT THIS WEEK: JANUARY 20, 2020 POSTED :: January 20, 2020 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Algiers, There Is No Year, Matador

Alice Boman, Dream On, PIAS

And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead, X The Godless Void and Other Stories, Dine Alone

Anti Flag, 20/20 Vision, Spinefarm

Bill Fay, Countless Branches, Dead Oceans

Deserta, Black Aura My Sun, Felte

Emily King, Sides, ATO

Georgia, Seeking Thrills, Domino

Pinegrove, Marigold, Rough Trade