OUT THIS WEEK: JANUARY 21, 2019 POSTED :: January 21, 2019 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

The Dandy Warhols, Why You So Crazy, Dine Alone

Daniel Romano, Finally Free, New West

Deerhunter, Why Hasn’t Everything Already Disappeared, 4AD

Juliana Hatfield, Weird, American Laundromat

Maggie Rogers, Heard It In a Past Life, Capitol

Masked Intruder, “No Case”, Pure Noise

Mike Krol, Power Chords, Merge

Sharon Van Etten, Remind Me Tomorrow, Jagjaguwar

Steve Gunn, The Unseen In Between, Matador

Toro Y Moi, Outer Peace, Carpark