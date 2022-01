OUT THIS WEEK: JANUARY 24, 2022 POSTED :: January 24, 2022 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Anna Ash, Sleeper, Black Mesa

Anxious, Little Green House, Run For Cover

BORIS, W, Sacred Bones

Cloakroom, Dissolution Wave, Relapse

Combo Chimbita, IRE, Anti-

FKA TWIGS, CAPRISONGS, Young/Atlantic

Jake Xerxes Fussell, Good and Green Again, Paradise of Bachelors

Logan Lynn, New Money, Kill Rock Stars

Pedro the Lion, Havasu, Polyvinyl

Reptaliens, Multiverse, Sinderlyn