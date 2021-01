OUT THIS WEEK: JANUARY 25, 2021 POSTED :: January 25, 2021 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

The Besnard Lakes, The Besnard Lakes Are The Last Of The Great Thunderstorm Warnings, FatCat

Cigarettes For Breakfast, Wait [EP], self-released

Crooked Spires, s/t, self-released

Cub Scout Bowling Pins, Heaven Beats Iowa [EP], GBV Inc.

Dale Crover, Rat-A-Tat-Tat!, Joyful Noise

Kiwi jr, Cooler Returns, Sub Pop

Lia Ices, Family Album, self-released

Still Corners, The Last Exit, Wrecking Light

Teen Creeps, Forever, PIAS

Widowspeak, Honeychurch [EP], Captured Tracks