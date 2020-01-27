OUT THIS WEEK: JANUARY 27, 2020

POSTED:: January 27, 2020

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW: 

Andy Shauf, The Neon Skyline, Anti-

Bambara, Stray, Wharf Cat

The Ballroom Thieves, Unlovely, Nettwerk

The Black Lips, Sing In A World That’s Falling Apart, Vice/Fire

Isobel Campbell, There Is No Other, Cooking VInyl

Kate Davis, Trophy, Solitaire

Okay Kaya, Watch This Liquid Pour Itself, Jagjaguwar

Red Mass, Hopeless Noise, Label Etiquette

Torres, Silver Tongue, Merge

Wolf Parade, Thin Mind, Sub Pop

