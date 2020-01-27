OUT THIS WEEK: JANUARY 27, 2020
Out This Week
Andy Shauf, The Neon Skyline, Anti-
Bambara, Stray, Wharf Cat
The Ballroom Thieves, Unlovely, Nettwerk
The Black Lips, Sing In A World That’s Falling Apart, Vice/Fire
Isobel Campbell, There Is No Other, Cooking VInyl
Kate Davis, Trophy, Solitaire
Okay Kaya, Watch This Liquid Pour Itself, Jagjaguwar
Red Mass, Hopeless Noise, Label Etiquette
Torres, Silver Tongue, Merge
Wolf Parade, Thin Mind, Sub Pop