OUT THIS WEEK: JANUARY 27, 2020 POSTED :: January 27, 2020 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Andy Shauf, The Neon Skyline, Anti-

<a href="http://andyshauf.bandcamp.com/album/the-neon-skyline">The Neon Skyline by Andy Shauf</a>

Bambara, Stray, Wharf Cat

<a href="http://bambara.bandcamp.com/album/stray">Stray by Bambara</a>

The Ballroom Thieves, Unlovely, Nettwerk

The Black Lips, Sing In A World That’s Falling Apart, Vice/Fire

<a href="http://blacklips.bandcamp.com/album/sing-in-a-world-thats-falling-apart">Sing In A World That's Falling Apart by Black Lips</a>

Isobel Campbell, There Is No Other, Cooking VInyl

Kate Davis, Trophy, Solitaire

<a href="http://katedavis.bandcamp.com/album/trophy">Trophy by Kate Davis</a>

Okay Kaya, Watch This Liquid Pour Itself, Jagjaguwar

Red Mass, Hopeless Noise, Label Etiquette

Torres, Silver Tongue, Merge

<a href="http://torrestorrestorres.bandcamp.com/album/silver-tongue">Silver Tongue by TORRES</a>

Wolf Parade, Thin Mind, Sub Pop

<a href="http://wolfparade.bandcamp.com/album/thin-mind">Thin Mind by Wolf Parade</a>