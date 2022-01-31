OUT THIS WEEK: JANUARY 31, 2022 POSTED :: January 31, 2022 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

Anais Mitchell, s/t, BMG

Bad Suns, Apocalypse Whenever, Epitaph

Combo Chimbita, IRE, Anti-

Eels, Extreme Witchcraft, E Works/PIAS

Emily Scott Robinson, American Siren, Oh Boy/Thirty Tigers

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Butterfly 3001, KGLW

Pom Poko, This Is Our House [EP], Bella Union/PIAS

St. Paul and the Broken Bones, The Alien Coast, ATO

Various Artists, Summer Of Soul (… Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) [Original Motion Picture Soundtrack], Legacy

Waveform, Last Room, Run For Cover

