OUT THIS WEEK: JANUARY 31, 2022
POSTED:: January 31, 2022
DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:
Anais Mitchell, s/t, BMG
Bad Suns, Apocalypse Whenever, Epitaph
Combo Chimbita, IRE, Anti-
Eels, Extreme Witchcraft, E Works/PIAS
Emily Scott Robinson, American Siren, Oh Boy/Thirty Tigers
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Butterfly 3001, KGLW
Pom Poko, This Is Our House [EP], Bella Union/PIAS
St. Paul and the Broken Bones, The Alien Coast, ATO
Various Artists, Summer Of Soul (… Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) [Original Motion Picture Soundtrack], Legacy
Waveform, Last Room, Run For Cover