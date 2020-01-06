OUT THIS WEEK: JANUARY 6, 2020 POSTED :: January 6, 2020 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Andy Shauf, “Try Again” [single], Anti-

Antibalas, “Fight Am Finish” [single], Daptone

Atmosphere, Whenever, Rhymesayers

<a href="http://atmosphere.bandcamp.com/album/whenever">Whenever by Atmosphere</a>

Carissa Johnson, A Hundred Restless Thoughts, A Diamond Heart Production

The Dentals, ATTENTION!, igroovemusic

Dreaming Of Ghosts, s/t, Trees and Cyborgs

Keegan Powell, Is+Was/Headspun, Real Rumpus

<a href="http://keeganpowell.bandcamp.com/album/headspun">Headspun by Keegan Powell</a>

Stormzy, Heavy Is The Head, Atlantic

Yak, Atlas Complex, Third Man