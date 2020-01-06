OUT THIS WEEK: JANUARY 6, 2020
POSTED:: January 6, 2020
FILED UNDER::
Out This Week
FILED UNDER:: Out This Week
DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:
Andy Shauf, “Try Again” [single], Anti-
Antibalas, “Fight Am Finish” [single], Daptone
Atmosphere, Whenever, Rhymesayers
Carissa Johnson, A Hundred Restless Thoughts, A Diamond Heart Production
The Dentals, ATTENTION!, igroovemusic
Dreaming Of Ghosts, s/t, Trees and Cyborgs
Keegan Powell, Is+Was/Headspun, Real Rumpus
Stormzy, Heavy Is The Head, Atlantic
Yak, Atlas Complex, Third Man