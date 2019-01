OUT THIS WEEK: JANUARY 7, 2019 POSTED :: January 7, 2019 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

1. American Steel, “State Of Grace” [Single], Fat Wreck Chords

2. Chrome Sparks, Be On Fire [EP], Counter

3. Cold Weather Company, Find Light, Self-Released

4. The Daktaris, Soul Explosion [remastered], Desco/Daptone

5. Lula Wiles, What Will We Do, Smithsonian Folkways

6. Margolnick, Pop Tart [EP], Bright Antenna

7. Roving Reporter, Joie De Vivre, Self-Released

Joie de Vivre by Roving Reporter

8. Sleepwalkers, Sleepwalkers: Night Sessions (Live At Spacebomb Studios), Spacebomb

Night Sessions (Live at Spacebomb Studios) by Sleepwalkers

9. Young the Giant, Mirror Master, Elektra