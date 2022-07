Out This Week – July 11 POSTED :: July 11, 2022 FILED UNDER :: General

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

ART D’ECCO After The Head Rush Paper Bag

BIRTH BORN Bad Omen

VIAGRA BOYS Cave World Year0001

TRAAMS Personal Best Fat Cat

SOL MESSIAH “Sol Supreme” feat. Cambatta [Single] Rhymesayers

SINCERE ENGINEER “Bottle Lightning Twice” [Single] Hopeless

SAMPA THE GREAT “Never Forget” [Single] Loma Vista/Concord

RUSSIAN CIRCLES “Conduit” [Single] Sargent House

MOMMA Household Name Polyvinyl