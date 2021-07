OUT THIS WEEK: JULY 12, 2021 POSTED :: July 12, 2021 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

A Place to Bury Strangers, Hologram [EP], self-released

Anna Tivel, Blue World, Fluff & Gravy

Babehoven, Nastavi, Calliope [EP], self-released

Cub Scout Bowling Pins, Clang Clang Ho, GBV Inc.

The Go Team, Get Up Sequences Part One, Memphis Industries

Half Waif, Mythopoetics, Anti-

Hiatus Kaiyote, Mood Valiant, Brainfeeder / Ninja Tune

Justin Courtney Pierre, The Price of Salt [EP], Epitaph

Royal Canoe, Sidelining, Paper Bag

Typical Sisters, Love Beam, Joyful Noise