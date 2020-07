OUT THIS WEEK: JULY 13, 2020 POSTED :: July 13, 2020 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

The Beths, Jump Rope Gazers, Carpark

Dream Wife, So When You Gonna, Lucky Number

Holy Wave, Interloper, RAS/Levitation

Hum, Inlet, Polyvinyl

LADAMA, Oye Mujer, Six Degrees

Margo Price, That’s How Rumors Get Started, Loma Vista

Mulatu Astatke and Black Jesus Experience, To Know Without Knowing, Agogo

My Morning Jacket, The Waterfall II, ATO

The Rentals, Q36, self-released

Sunny War, The Lagniappe Sessions [EP], Aquarium Drunkard / Hen House