OUT THIS WEEK: JULY 15, 2019 POSTED :: July 15, 2019 FILED UNDER :: Out This Week

DEAR MUSIC LOVERS AND WMSE LISTENERS – THIS IS YOUR BRIEF, WEEKLY LOOK AT WHAT’S NEW:

Blood Orange, Angel’s Pulse, Domino

Gauche, A People’s History of Gauche, Merge

Glitterer, Looking Through The Shades, Anti-

Hippo Campus, Demos II, Grand Jury

Joanna Sternberg, Then I Try Some More, Team Love

Kate Tempest, The Book Of Traps and Lessons, American/Republic

Kyle Craft, Showboat Honey, Sub Pop

Purple Mountains, s/t, Drag City

Tijuana Panthers, Carpet Denim, Innovative Leisure

Various Artists, Tiny Changes – A Tribute to Frightened Rabbit, Canvasback